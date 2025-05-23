54th annual Northern Illinois Art Show runs May 31 to June 1

SYCAMORE – The Kishwaukee Valley Art League will host several programs and events in June at the Gallery on State, 322 W. State St., Sycamore.

The league’s next general meeting is set for 7 p.m. June 5 at the gallery. Members can watch a 3D wire needle lacing demonstration by artist Suzanne Shafer-Wilson.

KVAL’s 54th annual Northern Illinois Art Show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 31 and June 1 on the front lawn of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 133 W. State St., Sycamore. The show features up to 70 artisans exhibiting various fine arts and crafts mediums. For information, visit kval-nfp.org or the Gallery on State.

The Second Saturday Workshop series is being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 14. The workshop will be led by artist Joe Dillett. Dillett will demonstrate “Beginning to Finish” portrait techniques for lifelike portraits. Attendees can bring an easel, HB or 4B pencils, mounting board, an eraser and picture of a person or pet to draw. Drawing paper will be provided. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit kval-nfp.org or the gallery.

The league’s Young Picasso kids summer art program will run from June through August. Participants can create original artwork to win cash prizes. Two winners from three age groups will be selected. Pre-drawn design coloring and an art-supply station also will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Children ages 12 and younger must be accompanied by a parent. For information, visit kval-nfp.org.

The featured artists of the month is Michael DeFrancesco. DeFrancesco will display oil paintings. His work has been displayed at the Union League Club of Chicago, Door County Plein Air Festival and Chicago Art Expo.

KVAL also raised $16,320 during Give DeKalb County 2025. The funds are expected to increase to $18,000 through the league’s Bonus Pool portion.

The gallery’s next art rotation will begin June 30. The rotation includes 2D and 3D art pieces including paintings, sculptures and mixed-media installations.

Kishwaukee Valley Art League's kids Young Picasso summer art program (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

3D wire needle lacing art piece created by artist Suzanne Shafer-Wilson (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

