Ally Poegel’s 2 goals helps Genoa-Kingston win first regional title since 2010

Genoa-Kingston’s Ally Poegel (left) and Ayva Hernandez celebrate after Poegel scored to put her team up 2-0 in their Class 2A regional final game against Rockford Christian on Tuesday at Rockford Christian High School. (Mark Busch)

ROCKFORD – Barely 5 minutes after she scored the game’s final goal, Genoa-Kingston freshman Ayva Hernandez slid head first into one of the kiddie-pool sized puddles that formed on Rockford Christian’s grass field during the constant deluge under which the game was played.

None of her teammates joined, instead opting for the more traditional celebration of hoisting the plaque after the team won 4-0 against the Royal Lions to claim the Class 1A Rockford Christian Regional on Tuesday.

Genoa-Kingston players Jaida Modesto, (left) Ally Poegel and Jaquey Flores (right) celebrate after Poegel scored to put her team up 2-0 in their Class 2A regional final game against Rockford Christian Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at Rockford Christian High School. (Mark Busch)

“It‘s surreal,” said Ally Poegel, who like Hernandez played for the Cogs’ basketball team this winter. “We wanted it during basketball and we finally got it in soccer. ... It‘s unreal. I’m in shock right now.”

The win was the 19th in a row for the top-seeded Cogs (21-2), who will face either No. 2 Alleman or No. 3 Aurora Central Catholic in a Class 1A Alleman Sectional at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Alleman Sports Complex in Moline.

It took the Cogs a while to connect against the No. 5 Royal Lions (10-13-1) in a similar start to the last time the teams met, a 3-0 win for the Cogs on a cold and windy day in mid-April.

More than a month later, it was again cold and windy. Plus this time, rainy. But in the 31st minute, Jaquey Flores found a Samantha Wendt corner kick in traffic in front of the net and sent it home for a 1-0 lead.

“It was a lot of traffic, it was slippery, but you know, I saw an open goal and took that shot,” Flores said.

Barely two minutes later Poegel added another. Her first shot was cleared by the defender, but the pass went right back to her. The righty didn’t hesitate and sent it on goal left-footed for the first of two goals on the day, putting the Cogs up 2-0 in the 34th minute.

Poegel added a third G-K goal in the 59th minute on a perfectly-placed shot after a long run down the right side.

“I just got it and went with it,” Poegel said. “I was like ‘Alright, I’m still going.’ I got close enough and took a shot. You never know when you’re going to get a shot, especially in a game like this. It can slip through their hands. You just got to take them.”

Hernandez added a fourth goal for the Cogs in the 78th minute. Wendt took a free kick from just beyond the box and sent it to the right of the Royal Lion wall, finding a hole. Hernandez streaked to the ball and directed it in.

The 21 wins adds to the school record, which was 15 set in 2007.

“It‘s like so much adrenaline,” Flores said of claiming the title. “This is like one of the biggest goals we set for the season, so honestly I’m so happy right now. I’m pretty sure I can speak for the rest of the team that we’re so happy right now.”

Genoa-Kingston coach Holly Lippold said Flores’ goal gave the team the momentum it needed, not to mention the confidence to finish off the game.

She said Poegel’s first goal was another in a long line of impressive scores for the senior.

“Let me just tell you, I love her,” Lippold said. “I love her enthusiasm. Sometimes she just stops the ball and just kicks it, and you’re like no way. And then it goes up and over and you’re like holy heck. She’s brought an incredible positive energy to the team this year.”

Lippold said she feels the team has renewed energy heading into Saturday. The sectional championship is scheduled for Tuesday at Alleman.

“We are ready for whoever is next,” Poegel said. “I don‘t know who we play, but we are ready to beat them.”