Health care, insurance info session offered in DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Adults and seniors can learn about insurance and health care decisions during a workshop at the DeKalb Public Library.

The workshop will be at 10 a.m. May 21 in the library’s lower-level Bilder Family Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants can learn how to find answers, the different ways to receive health care and insurance, and how to make the right choices. The workshop will be led by Kathy Eaton, a Nurse Patient Allies registered nurse. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.