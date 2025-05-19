Care for a cheese sample? DeKalb event coming to library

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a cheese tasting for community members to sample various international cheeses.

The tasting will be at 2 p.m. May 24 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees will be able to learn how to pair cheese with drinks and incorporate cheese into meals. Because of limited supplies, the tasting is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.