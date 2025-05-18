May 18, 2025
Tips for saving energy at home: Learn more at DeKalb workshop

DeKalb library to host Home Energy Savings Program booth May 21

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a Home Energy Savings Program informational booth for residents to learn about the program.

The booth will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 21 in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can learn about the program and how to sign up for a free home assessment. The booth will be led by program representative Tori Woolbright. No registration is required to attend.

For information or to enroll, visit eesavings.com/mmc, email energy@mayorscaucus.org, or call 312-201-4507.

