Tips for saving energy at home: Learn more at DeKalb workshop

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a Home Energy Savings Program informational booth for residents to learn about the program.

The booth will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 21 in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can learn about the program and how to sign up for a free home assessment. The booth will be led by program representative Tori Woolbright. No registration is required to attend.

For information or to enroll, visit eesavings.com/mmc, email energy@mayorscaucus.org, or call 312-201-4507.