Rent art by local students with Ellwood House program in DeKalb

"Eye" painting created by Hinckley-Big Rock seventh grade student Evelyn Martin (Photo provided by the Ellwood House Museum )

DeKALB – The Ellwood House Museum recently announced that 23 art pieces created by K-12 DeKalb County students are available for community rental.

The artwork rentals are part of the museum’s Frame of Mind program.

DeKalb County teachers submitted more than 70 pieces of artwork created by students. A jury selected 23 pieces to be framed for an exhibit in the museum’s Ellcourt House in March. The artwork represents students from DeKalb, Genoa-Kingston, Hinckley-Big Rock, Sandwich and Sycamore schools.

Local businesses will be able select art pieces for a one-year rental period when the exhibit ends. The artwork can be displayed in the businesses’ lobbies, offices or stores.

The rentals are available to DeKalb County businesses or organizations with a public-facing building. The artwork is available online at Ellwoodhouse.org/youth-programs.

The exhibit will run through May 18.