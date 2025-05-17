Learn about public health resources available in DeKalb County

DeKALB – Community members are invited to an informational offering in DeKalb this month to learn about public health resources available through the local government.

The DeKalb Public Library will partner with the DeKalb County Health Department to offer a monthly information booth on public health services available in the area.

The booth will be open from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 27 in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

The booth features information on immunizations, WIC and health care enrollment for special enrollment periods. The booth also will include new services and focus on nationally recognized observances. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.