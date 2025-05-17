Learn about Medicare resources at DeKalb workshop

DeKALB – Seniors and adults are invited to learn about Medicare insurance options during workshops at the DeKalb Public Library.

The workshops will be at 11 a.m. May 22 and 24 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants can learn about Medicare insurance options. Licensed sales representative Carol Cherry will discuss how to find the right plan, Medicare’s different parts, and how to make the right choice. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.