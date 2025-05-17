May 17, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsNewslettereNewspaperObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Learn about Medicare resources at DeKalb workshop

DeKalb library to offer Medicare workshops May 22 and 24

By Shaw Local News Network
The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, in DeKalb.

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – Seniors and adults are invited to learn about Medicare insurance options during workshops at the DeKalb Public Library.

The workshops will be at 11 a.m. May 22 and 24 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants can learn about Medicare insurance options. Licensed sales representative Carol Cherry will discuss how to find the right plan, Medicare’s different parts, and how to make the right choice. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.

Have a Question about this article?