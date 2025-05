Baseball

DeKalb 6, Dundee-Crown 5: At Carpentersville, Evan Johnson singled home Brodie Farrell in the top of the seventh with the go-ahead run.

Cole Latimer homered in a 2 for 2 effort, walking twice and scoring twice. Johnson also had a pair of hits and Isaac Black drove in a pair of runs.

Lukas Stubblefield pitched three scoreless innings of relief. He allowed three hits, three walks and struck out three.