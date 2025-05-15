Pay raise OK’d for Sycamore City Manager

Sycamore City Manager Michael Hall received a pay increase thanks to changes with his contract agreement the City Council approved on April 21, 2025. (Camden Lazenby)

SYCAMORE – Sycamore City Manager Michael Hall recently got a pay raise.

The Sycamore City Council recently voted to increase the salary and give a one time retirement payment to Hall.

After a 5-1 vote on April 21, Hall is now paid a base salary of $171,385, according to city documents.

After the meeting, which included a review of Hall’s employment while he was out of the room, Hall told Shaw Local News Network that the City Council had spurred the change to his contract.

“The amendment to my employment contract was initiated by the City Council as part of their regular review process,” Hall wrote. “I’m appreciative of the council’s continued confidence in my work and their commitment to maintaining stability in the city’s leadership.”

Fourth Ward Alderman Ben Bumpus was the only person to vote against the contract changes, while 3rd Ward aldermen Jeff Fischer and Nancy Copple were absent from the meeting.

Shaw Local News Network obtained Hall’s employment agreement, and the addendum, that the City Council voted on in April through Freedom of Information Act requests.

As a part of the addendum to Hall’s employment agreement, the city of Sycamore has agreed to pay 2% of the Hall’s gross salary into a city-sponsored retirement plan during each pay period.

Sycamore also will make a one time $6,675 contribution into that city-sponsored retirement plan. That contribution wasn’t initially part of the employment agreement addendum, however.

Second Ward Alderman Chuck Stowe made an amendment to the proposed contract changes during the April 21 City Council meeting to include the retirement funds.

Stowe’s amendment, which was passed 5-1 with Bumpus again voting against, also reduced the proposed amount the city would pay into Hall’s retirement plan from 6% to 2%.

Hall’s base salary has increased by $21,385 over the past three years, records show.

Hall was paid a base salary of $150,000 in 2023, according to the contract he signed with the city a year after he was hired. Hall began the year with a base salary of $156,974, according to the city’s 2025 employee total compensation and position list.

Asked if he was satisfied with the City Council’s decision, Hall said he is happy with how things are.

“I’m grateful to continue serving the community of Sycamore, and I look forward to working with the council, staff, and residents to achieve our shared goals,” Hall wrote.