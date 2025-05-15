Kickball tournament fundraiser is May 17 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The DeKalb Leadership Academy will host a “Cup-in-Hand Kickball: Retro Showdown” tournament fundraiser to benefit the DeKalb Chamber Leadership Academy endowment fund.

The fundraiser will begin at 10:30 a.m. May 17 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 511 Russell Road, DeKalb.

The fundraiser also features family activities, a 50/50 raffle and concessions. Attendees are encouraged to dress in decade-themed throwback attire.

Participants ages 18 and older can compete in teams of eight to 10. The teams will play double-elimination games, with two guaranteed games played. Prizes also will be awarded to the tournament champion and best-dressed team.

The fundraisers will offer sponsorships. Registration is encouraged and costs $125 per team. To register, visit shorturl.at/ZvZzM or the fundraiser’s Facebook page.

The DeKalb Chamber Leadership Academy’s goal is to cultivate and develop participants’ desires to serve the community through learning experiences that encourage self-discovery, foster relationships, embrace differences and inspire stewards.

For information, email DLAkickball2025@gmail.com or visit the fundraiser’s Facebook page.