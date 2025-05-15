Avery Boehne throws perfect game for Indian Creek: Wednesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Softball

Indian Creek 11, Hiawatha 0: At Shabbona, Avery Boehne pitched a perfect game for the Timberwolves, striking out 12 in the five-inning game.

Boehne also scored twice in the win. Madison Boehne had three hits and scored twice. Allie Pterson had two hits, two runs and three RBIs. Gretta Oziah and MaKenna Barshinger each had two hits with Barshinger scoring twice.

Waubonsie Valley 5, DeKalb 3: At Aurora, Cassidy Cavazos had three of DeKalb’s hits in the loss, including a pair of triples.

Morris 3, Sycamore 2: At Morris, the hosts scored a run in the bottom of the sixth for the win, then set down the top of the Sycamore order in order in the seventh to hold on for the win.

Ema Durst had a pair of hits and Kait Williams drove in two runs for the Spartans.

La Salle-Peru 6, Kaneland 2: At Maple Park, Ansley Ruh homered in the loss, one of three hits for the Knights.

Baseball

Morris 10, Sycamore 1: At Morris, the hosts finished off the three-game Interstate 8 sweep.

Sycamore outhit Morris 7-5 but committed four errors. Adam Eder and Kyle Prebil each had two hits for the Spartans.

Kaneland 6, La Salle-Peru 2: At Maple Park, the Knights finished off the I-8 sweep of the Cavaliers.

Preston Popovich drove in a pair of runs for the Knights and pitched four innings of shutout ball, allowing five hits.