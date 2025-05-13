Strohacker: Summer events abound in DeKalb county

As summer takes center stage in DeKalb County, we are thrilled to announce a fantastic lineup of events that promise fun, excitement, and community spirit.

Here’s a look at some of the highlights you won’t want to miss!

Kirkland 4th of July Festival: July 3-5. Celebrate Independence Day at the 77th annual Kirkland 4th of July Festival! Enjoy live music, games, and a vibrant carnival filled with vendors. Don’t miss the grand parade and one of Illinois’ largest fireworks displays lighting up the night sky!

Waterman Lions Summerfest: July 19. Join us for the 25th Anniversary of the Waterman Lions Summerfest and Antique Tractor & Truck Show! This exciting day features antique, and craft shows, thrilling tractor pulls, enjoyable train rides, live music, and a beer garden. The festivities will conclude with a spectacular fireworks display at dusk.

Kishwaukee Fest: July 26-27 at various locations in DeKalb and Sycamore. Kishwaukee Fest brings multiple events to our community! Experience Sycamore’s Sip & Savor, witness the Drum Corps at NIU’s Huskie Stadium, and enjoy Cruise Night downtown Sycamore. Don’t miss the Farmer’s Market in Sycamore and an artisan market with over 100 vendors in downtown DeKalb. On Sunday, the Turning Back Time Car Show will display over 1,000 classic cars in Sycamore.

Sycamore Steam Show & Threshing Bee, plus Barn Tour: August 7-10. Experience history at the 68th Annual Steam Show and Threshing Bee! Enjoy live threshing and sawmill demonstrations, an impressive collection of steam and gas engines, and a wide assortment of flea market vendors and food stands. Additionally, the 11th Annual Barn Tour will feature five unique barns to explore in Sycamore.

DeKalb Corn Fest: August 23-25. Corn Fest, celebrating its 48th year, is one of the last remaining free music festivals in Illinois! Head to downtown DeKalb on Lincoln Hwy. between 1st and 4th St. for over 80 vendors, a free corn boil, agricultural displays, carnival rides, and more family-friendly activities.

Live Music Events in DeKalb County:

Celebrate Summer with Great Tunes! This summer, DeKalb County is delighted to host an array of live music events that promise to bring joy and entertainment to our community.

Here’s a quick overview of some notable concerts you won’t want to miss:

2025 Music at the Mansion: At the Ellwood House lawn in DeKalb. Enjoy an enchanting evening of music in a picturesque setting. This event features a variety of talented local artists and promises a delightful atmosphere for music lovers of all ages. For more information, visit www.dekalbcountycvb.com.

DeKalb Municipal Band Concert 2025: At Hopkins Park in DeKalb. Join the DeKalb Municipal Band for a series of performances celebrating the joy of music. These concerts are perfect for families and friends looking to enjoy classic tunes and community spirit. For more information, visit www.dekalbcountycvb.com.

Kids Concerts in the Park: Bring the little ones out for fun, interactive concerts designed just for them! Kids Concerts in the Park provide a safe and enjoyable environment where children can experience live music and engage with performers. For more information, visit www.dekalbcountycvb.com.

2025 Summer Concert Series: Part of our vibrant summer lineup, the Summer Concert Series features a variety of musical genres and brings the community together. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy lively performances at local parks. For more information, visit www.dekalbcountycvb.com.

Hinckley Summer Band Concerts: The Hinckley Summer Band Concerts are a staple of summer entertainment in the area. Enjoy a series of concerts featuring local bands that add to the charm of summer evenings in our community. For more information, visit www.dekalbcountycvb.com.

Make sure to check the event details on the DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s website for specific dates and locations. Join us for an unforgettable summer filled with music, laughter, and community celebration. We can’t wait to see you there!

We invite everyone to join in the festivities and create lasting memories with friends and family. Whether you’re a local or visiting DeKalb County for the first time, there’s something here for everyone. Enjoy the summer and all that our wonderful community has to offer!

We can’t wait to see you there!