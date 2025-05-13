Safe Passage appoints new interim director in DeKalb

DeKalb’s shelter and nonprofit which helps those suffering from sexual violence and domestic abuse has a new leader. Mary Ellen Schaid, who’s been executive director of Safe Passage for 11 years, announced her retirement Friday, May 9, 2025. The nonprofit advocates for those suffering from abuse, including at its annual Take Back the Night event (shown) in this April 2025 Shaw Local file photo. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – DeKalb‘s shelter and nonprofit which helps those suffering from sexual violence and domestic abuse has a new leader.

Mary Ellen Schaid, who’s been executive director of Safe Passage for 11 years, announced her retirement Friday, according to a news release from the organization.

In her stead, Becky Versluys has been appointed interim executive director, effective immediately. Safe Passage’s Board of Directors has started a search for a full-time replacement.

“We are grateful for all that Mary Ellen has contributed and the trust she has placed in us to carry Safe Passage forward.” Safe Passage Board President Libby Raih said. “We also welcome our Interim Director, Becky, as we move through this transition. United in purpose, we look ahead with confidence and resolve as we embark on new beginnings.”

Shaw Local file – Safe Passage executive director Mary Ellen Schaid, shown here during a Women's March on Jan. 18, 2025, in Sycamore, announced her retirement on May 9, 2025. She lead the organization for 11 years. (Camden Lazenby)

Schaid’s leadership was heralded in a news release for helping Safe Passage grow in “its mission to support survivors of domestic and sexual violence, expanded programs, and deepen its impact across the community.” Board members said Versluys brings “a wealth of experience in nonprofit leadership and a deep understanding of the organization’s vision and values.”

Safe Passage also announced new Board members, including Raih, Vice President Lori Imes, Treasurer Debbie Nottingham, Secretary Treveda Shah, and members Tarryn Thaden, Nancy Proesel, Shelly Perkins, Steve Lekkas, John Russo and Lisa Seymour.

The Safe Passage Board of Directors announced its continued dedication to supporting the staff and leadership team throughout transition period.