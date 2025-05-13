Avery Boehne hits for cycle in Indian Creek win: Monday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Softball

Indian Creek 15, Hiawatha 1: At Shabbona, Avery Boehne hit for the cycle and drove in seven runs in the five-inning win for the Timberwolves.

Boehne also scored three times for Indian Creek and had two steals. She also got the win, pitching 2⅓ innings of no-hit ball, striking out five.

Allie Peterson added two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Mckenzie Greer drove in two runs and scored three times.

Kaneland 9, Morris 6: At Maple Park, Brynn Woods homered and picked up the win for the Knights.

Woods was 2 for 4 at the plate. She allowed three earned runs, six hits and two walks while striking out 13 for the complete-game victory.

Maddie Anderson had two hits and scored twice for Kaneland. Angelina Campise drove in two.

Winnebago 11, Genoa-Kingston 9: At Winnebago, the Cogs scored six runs over the final two innings but the rally fell short.

Elizabeth Davis homered and scored three times for the Cogs. Brooklynn Ordlock scored twice and had two hits. Lily Provost and Abigail Fellows each drove in two.

Girls soccer

Sycamore 1, Streamwood 1: At Streamwood, Marin Gautcher scored in the 72nd minute for the Spartans (16-3-2).

Baseball

Metea Valley 6, DeKalb 0: At DeKalb, the Barbs committed five errors and allowed two earned runs in the loss.

Brodie Farrell had two hits in the loss.

Morris 7, Sycamore 4: At Sycamore, the Spartans committed six errors in the loss.

Tyler Lojko and Davis Collie each had two of Sycamore’s seven hits. Collie also drove in two runs.

Kaneland 6, La Salle-Peru 5: At Maple Park, Preston Popvich singled home Dylan Borysiewicz with one out in the bottom of the eighth for the win.

Kanon Baxley and Antonio Villanueva each had two of Kaneland’s eight hits.

Genoa-Kingston 5, Stillman Valley 3: At Genoa-Kingston, Nick Cantrell scored twice and drove in two runs in the win.

Cantrell also pitched a complete game, striking out 11 and allowing three earned runs on eight hits.

Indian Creek 11, Hiawatha 5: At Kirkland, the Timberwolves picked up their first win of the year behind two hits and three RBIs from Kian Pearson.

Pearson and Giovanni Data scored twice. Kyler Murry, Data and Jacob Coulter had two hits each. Jason Brewer drove in two.

Data pitched a complete game, allowing nine hits, two walks and five earned runs while striking out seven.

Hiawatha committed seven errors in the loss. Aidan Cooper and Tim Pruitt each had two hits. Aaron Jindrich drove in three and Bentley Payne had two RBIs. Logan Brush and Kamden Rasmus each scored twice. Thomas Giebel struck out nine in six innings and walked none. Three of the nine runs he gave up were earned.

Morrison 5, Hinckley-Big Rock 3: At Hinckley, Skyler Janeski had the only hit in the loss for the Royals.

Janeski also pitched five innings, walking five and striking out 13. He allowed six hits and two of the four runs he allowed were earned.

Boys tennis

DeKalb 6, Yorkville 2: At DeKalb, the Barbs picked up the nonconference win.

Matthew Williams, Rylan Lottes and Charlie Vander Bleek swept singles.

Victor Sandoval and Reston Lottes, Jahan Islam and Marcos Zaylik, and Bryan Chesser and Michael Biundo won at doubles.