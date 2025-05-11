Teen advisory group to meet May 20 in DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will hold a teen advisory group meeting for teens in sixth through 12th grade to earn volunteer hours and develop interpersonal skills.

The meeting will be at 3:30 p.m. May 20 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can decide which programs, books, services and games the library will offer. Snacks also will be served. Due to limited space, the meeting is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

For information, email stevenm@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.