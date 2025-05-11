Take a walk in nature to help clear the mind

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Have you ever felt rejuvenated in the great outdoors? You’re invited to join in a walk with a certified forest therapy guide.

Residents ages 16 and older can participate in forest therapy walks offered by the DeKalb Public Library.

The walks will be held at P.A. Nehring Forest Preserve, 380 Bethany Road, DeKalb.

Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes, shoes, sunscreen, bug spray and bring a water bottle. Participants also can bring a camp chair for quiet time. In the event of inclement weather, the walks will be canceled.

The walks will be led by Beth Hanson, a Peace in Nature Forest Therapy certified forest therapy guide. Because of limited space, registration is required to attend. To register, visit dkpl.org.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.