Kishwaukee College recognizes outgoing Board of Trustees members

(Left to right); Kishwaukee College president Laurie Borowicz, Kathy Spears, Kathy Watkins, and Kishwaukee College board of trustees chair Bob Johnson (Photo provided by Kishwaukee College )

MALTA – Kishwaukee College recently recognized outgoing Board of Trustees Secretary Kathleen Spears and Trustee Kathleen Watkins.

Spears and Watkins received service recognition plaques during the board’s reorganizational meeting April 29.

Spears and Watkins were recognized by the board for helping to guide the college through higher education’s changing landscape.

The board vacancies were filled by Catherine Hopkins and David Lilja. Hopkins and Lilja were seated during the reorganizational meeting.

“We are grateful for Ms. Spears and Ms. Watkins’s many years of leadership,” Kishwaukee College Board of Trustees Chair Bob Johnson said in a news release. “Their service has helped shape our institution and inspired students and staff. Through dedicated leadership and vision, they leave a lasting impact in our community.”

Spears joined the board after serving on the Indian Creek School District 425 Board in 2007.

“Without a doubt, the more memorable experiences have revolved around the graduation ceremonies,” Spears said. “I’m so grateful for those students who choose to attend the graduation ceremonies, as it has given me the chance to watch them and their families.”

Watkins was elected after working as the Kishwaukee Education Consortium executive director in 2013.

“I think, as a board, we have made great strides in the financial standing of Kishwaukee College. We have put ourselves in a very steady position moving forward,” Watkins said. “Also, we have made several national presentations to the Association of Community College Trustees on programming and methodologies that I have been very proud of. We received great reviews, and they keep asking us to come back.”

The trustees also highlighted initiatives including the construction of a new student center, hiring Kishwaukee College President Laurie Borowicz, and student cost reductions through textbook and student fee elimination efforts.

“I am proud of our staff and our teachers,” Watkins said. “They have stepped up when they needed to. I am very proud of everyone at Kish who makes it a great place to learn and work.”

Spears said faculty and staff response to the needs of the college community during the COVID-19 pandemic were creative.

“We emerged from that time with creative ways to address instructional delivery systems and better meet the needs of our students,” Spears said.

While moving on from the board positions, Watkins and Spears said they would remain in touch with the college and highlighted strong listening skills and active participation as key attributes for new board members.

“Throughout their tenure, Ms. Spears and Ms. Watkins have provided thorough leadership and vision, helping guide Kishwaukee College through significant challenges and celebrate many successes,” Borowicz said. “We are so lucky to have had their insights and advocacy in carrying on the college’s mission and vision. We will miss their service.”