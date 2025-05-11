Kishwaukee College Foundation accepting Distinguished Alumni Award nominations

MALTA – The Kishwaukee College Foundation is accepting nominations for its 2025 Distinguished Alumni Award.

The award honors alumni who contributed to their communities and professions to reflect the college’s values.

The foundation will accept nominations from the college’s students, alumni, faculty, staff and community members. The nominees must be a Kishwaukee College alumnus with 45 or more completed credit hours or a degree or certificate of completion. The nominations also must include evidence of the nominee’s profession, college or community contributions, and involvement in Kishwaukee College.

The nomination deadline is Aug. 1. The award recipient will be honored at the foundation’s annual gala.

For information, visit kish.edu/alumniaward.