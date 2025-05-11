DeKalb County History Center to host seasonal cooking series May 15

Jo Cessna and Rachael Koroscki, culinary instructors from Northwestern Medicine’s Leishman Center for Culinary Health, will lead a demonstration “Cooking Seasonally” at noon on May 15, 2025. (Photo provided by Michelle Donahoe)

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County History Center will host the next program in its seasonal cooking series to build its “Food Gathering Around the Table” exhibit.

The program will be at noon May 15 at the history center, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore.

Attendees can learn about how to use herbs. The program also will feature a demonstration on how to use herbs in a salad and herb tea. The program will be led by Jo Cessna and Rachael Koroscki, culinary health instructors at Northwestern Medicine’s Leishman Center.

For information, visit dekalbcountyhistory.org or call 815-895-5762.