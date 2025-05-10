Isabel Aranda homers twice for DeKalb softball: Friday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Softball

DeKalb 12, Larkin 2 (5 inn.): At Elgin, Isabel Aranda homered twice to lead the Barbs to the nonconference win. Emma Hart drove in three runs and Sydney Myles had two RBIs for DeKalb (13-10).

Sycamore 14, Genoa-Kingston 1: At Genoa, Ellison Hallahan doubled twice and drove in three runs to lead Sycamore (22-3-1) to the win over the Cogs. Faith Heil added three RBIs to the attack for the Spartans. Brookylnn Ordlock had an RBI for G-K (10-16-1).

Kaneland 4, Naperville North 1: At Naperville, the Knights broke a tie game with three runs in the top of the seventh to win the nonconference contest. Lillyana Crawford’s two-run single proved to be the game-winner for Kaneland (18-11). Brynn Woods struck out 14 for the Knights.

Boys track and field

Kane County Invite: At St, Charles, Kaneland ran to a third-place finish behind West Aurora and meet champion St. Charles North. Dylan Sanagustin, Alex Moos, Benjamin Karl and Luke Gadomski won the 4x200 relay for Kaneland. Fredrick Hassan was first in the high jump for the Knights.

Holt Invite: At DeKalb, the host Barbs took third with Moline winning the team title. Jayden Rogers was first in the 400 meters, Jacob Barraza won the 800, Nathan Tuminaro won the 1,600 and Felipe Hernandez won the 3,200. Mickele Blair was the high jump champion, Jackson Pfaff finished first in the pole vault and Ricai Nelums won the triple jump for DeKalb.

Northern Illinois Invite: At Hononegah, Sycamore finished second to the host Indians. Aidan Wyzard won the 100 and long jump, Dylan Hodges the 400, Corey Goff the 800 and Dylan Widers the discus for Sycamore.

Baseball

Byron 15, Genoa-Kington 4 (6 inn.): At Genoa, Blake Ides had a pair of RBIs as the Cogs fell in the Big Northern Conference game. Nick Cantrell and Nathan Kleba had RBIs for G-K (8-16, 5-10).

Orangeville 11, Indian Creek 1 (5 inn.): At Orangeville, the Timberwolves (0-21) were held to just one hit in the loss to the Broncos.

Dwight 2, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: At Hinckley, Martin Ledbetter struck out 11 in just over five innings as the Royals lost a pitchers’ duel with the Trojans. Jacob Orin, Luke Badal, Max Hinzsche and Colten Sargent had hits for H-BR (11-11-1).

Hiawatha 22, Pecatonica 20: At Pecatonica, the Hawks scored in every inning but one and added 10 in the third inning as they outscored the Indians in a nonconference contest. Bentley Payne had three RBIs and Aidan Cooper, Logan Brush and Maksim Kelly had two RBIs each for Hiawatha (7-12).

Girls soccer

Indian Creek 5, DePue 0: At Shabbona, Izzy Turner scored four times as the Timberwolves closed out the regular season with a win. Adriana Allen also scored for IC (4-6).