Cassidy Cavazos sparks DeKalb’s late surge: Wednesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Softball

DeKalb 8, Metea Valley 1: At DeKalb, the Barbs posted seven runs over the final two innings for the win.

Cassidy Cavazos had three hits and drove in a pair of runs while Izzy Aranda had two hits and three RBIs. Ayla Gould had two hits, scored twice and pitched four innings in the circle for the win. She allowed one unearned run.

Baseball

Morris 6, Kaneland 1: At Morris, the Knights dropped a 6-1 decision to Morris for the second straight game.

Dylan Borysiewicz had one of three hits for Kaneland and scored the only run.

Rockford Christian 5, Genoa-Kingston 1: At Genoa, Jack Peterson had the only hit and only run for the Cogs.

Girls soccer

Sycamore 4, Morris 0: At Morris, Cortni Kurizenga scored twice for the Spartans.

Lizzie Goff and Izzie Segreti also scored for Sycamore. Kelsie Ryder had a pair of assists while Peyton Wright and Segreti had one each.

Boys tennis

Sycamore 5, Sterling 2: At Sycamore, Matthew Calligan picked up a 10-5 singles win for the Spartans.

Javi Lopez and Easton Schuld were 10-7 winners at doubles. Logan Person and Sam Eich (10-4), James McConkie and Marty Eich (10-2), and Graham Willrett and Owen Grollemind (10-8) also won for the Spartans.