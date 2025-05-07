Genoa-Kingston soccer claims BNC title: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls soccer

Genoa-Kingston 4, Winnebago 0: At Winnebago, the Cogs clinched an undefeated Big Northern Conference title with the win.

It was the 16th straight win for the Cogs. Ayva Hernandez scored twice. Sam Wendt and Nora Foss added goals.

Prep baseball

Hinckley-Big Rock 10, Indian Creek 0: At Hinckley, Max Hintzsche struck out eight and walked three in a five-inning no-hitter.

Skyler Janeski had three hits, two runs and two RBIs. Martin Lebetter and Colton Sargent each had two hits, with Sargent driving in three runs. Ledbetter scored twice and had two RBIs. Jacob Orin and Marshall Ledbetter each scored twice.

Genoa-Kingston 10, Winnebago 1: At Winnebago, the Cogs won for the fourth time in five games.

Jack Peterson and Nick Cantrell each had two of the Cogs’ 11 hits. Cantrell drove in three and Charlie Wagner had two RBIs. Cody Cravatta and Nolan Kline each scored twice.

Earlville 13, Hiawatha 5: At Earlville, Colby Wylde had three hits and drove in two in the loss.

Neuqua Valley 10, DeKalb 0: At Naperville, the Barbs committed four errors leading to six unearned runs in the fourth.

Prep softball

Kaneland 16, Oswego East 4: At Oswego, Angelina Campise, Lillyana Crawford and Brynn Woods each had three hits for the Knights.

Graycin Slou had two hits and scored twice. Campise had two runs and two RBIs, Addison Coulter drove in three and scored twice and Woods had three RBIs. Makayla Jonutz had two runs and two RBIs.

Rock Falls 14, Genoa-Kingston 5: At Genoa, Lizzy Davis had two hits, a run and an RBI in the loss.

Lily Stiles added two hits for the Cogs.

Boys tennis

Metea Valley 7, DeKalb 0: At DeKalb, the Barbs dropped the DVC contest.