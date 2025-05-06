Genoa soccer sets more records in win: Monday’s Daily Chronicle Sports Roundup

Girls soccer

Genoa-Kingston 3, Mendota 0: At Genoa, Madelyn Swanson recorded her school record eighth shutout and Sam Wendt broke her own school record with her 11th assist as the Cogs won the nonconference contest. Jaida Modesto scored twice and Ayva Hernandez once for G-K (17-2).

Sycamore 5, Ottawa 0: At Sycamore, the Spartans improved to 13-3-1, 8-1 in the I-8 with the win.

Kaneland 8, Morris 0: At Maple Park, the Knights maintained their hold on first place with the shutout to improve to 14-5-1, 8-1 in the I-8.

Byron 7, Indian Creek 0: At Byron, the Timberwolves were blanked in a nonconference contest.

Baseball

DeKalb 12, Neuqua Valley 2 (5 inn.): At DeKalb, Cole Latimer had three hits and four RBIs to lead the Barbs past the Wildcats in the DuPage Valley Conference. Brodie Farrell struck out 10 and drove in three for DeKalb (17-7-1, 6-4).

Ottawa 5, Sycamore 4: At Ottawa, the Spartans rallied with four runs late but came up a bit short in the Interstate Eight. Jack Block had a pair of RBIs for Sycamore (13-9, 6-5).

Morris 6, Kaneland 1: At Morris, Carter Grabowski had an RBI as the Knights fell in the Interstate Eight to Morris. Hayden Foster struck out four for Kaneland (16-6, 6-3).

Genoa-Kingston 8, Winnebago 4: At Genoa, Nick Cantrell and Nathan Kleba combined to strike out nine as the Cogs took the Big Northern Conference contest. Lane Davidson had an RBI double for G-K (6-14, 3-8).

Hinckley-Big Rock 12, Indian Creek 0 (6 inn.): At Shabbona, Marin Ledbetter homered twice and drove in three and Skyler Janeski struck out 13 and drove in three to lead the Royals in the Little Ten conference. Luke Badal had a perfect 4-4 day with four RBIs for HBR (10-10-1).

Earlville 3, Hiawatha 0: At Kirkland, Bentley Payne, Hunter Ziegler and Aidan Cooper had hits for the Hawks as they fell to 6-11 with the loss to the Raiders.

Softball

DeKalb 5, Neuqua Valley 3: At Naperville, Cassiday Cavazos had a double as part of a three-hit, three RBI day as the Barbs won in the DVC. Jasmine Rodriguez struck out 11 for DeKalb (10-10, 3-7).

Kaneland 5, Rochelle 0: At Rochelle, Riley Cooper and Makayla Jonutz allowed just one hit and combined to fan eight as the Knights (16-10, 3-4) cruised in the Interstate Eight over the Hubs.

Genoa-Kingston 18, Rockford Lutheran 4: At Rockford, Lily Provost went the distance striking out 12 and the Cogs banged out 17 hits on their way to the win in the BNC. Arielle Rich doubled and drove in three runs for the Cogs (9-11-1, 6-5).

Indian Creek 12, Amboy 3: At Shabbona, Avery Boehne went the distance for IC striking out 15 as the Timberwolves won the nonconference contest. Gretta Oziah tripled and drove in a pair of runs for IC (4-11).

Earlville 9-8, Hiawatha 1-1: At Kirkland, the Hawks dropped a pair of Little Ten Conference contests to the Raiders. Madison Krumweide pitched in both games and combined to strike out 15 for Hiawatha (2-11).

Boys track and field

Black Diamond Meet: At Coal City, Hinckley-Big Rock ran fourth overall. Alex Casanas won the 400 meters and Gavin Pickert won the high jump and triple jump for HBR.

Plainfield North 82, Kaneland 69, West Aurora 15: At Plainfield, the Knights owned the relay events winning the 4 x 100, 4 x 200 and 4 x 400 relays. Riley Adams won the discus, Fredrick Hassan the high jump, Dylan Sanagustin the long jump and Kyle Rogers the pole vault for Kaneland.

Girls track and field

Black Diamond Meet: At Coal City, HBR ran seventh in the team race. Zeta Fay won the 3,200 for the Royals.

Boys tennis

Sycamore 5, Belvidere 2: At Belvidere, Matthew Calligan won at singles and Javi Lopez and Easton Schuld, Logan Person and Sam Eich, and Graham Willrett and Evan Tonaki won at doubles for Sycamore.