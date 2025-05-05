DeKalb, Sycamore met in baseball, softball rivalry games this weekend. Here are 4 under-the-radar moments

The Sycamore bench gets loud as they bat Friday, May 2, 2025, during their game at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch)

On Friday, Sycamore headed down to DeKalb for a softball game between the two rivals, an 11-3 win for the Spartans.

The next day, the DeKalb baseball team traveled to Sycamore, rallying in the seventh but falling short in a 7-4 loss.

Beyond the standout performances for players like Sycamore pitcher Sawyer Valdez and Addison Dierschow and DeKalb’s Hunter Kriese and Alyanna Johnson, here are other moments that were pivotal but potentially overlooked.

DeKalb's Emma Hart makes a diving catch Friday, May 2, 2025, during their game against Sycamore at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch)

Softball: Emma Hart breaks out the glove early

With a runner on third and no one out in the top of the first inning, Sycamore’s Addi Armstrong laced the ball into right center for what looked like a sure base hit.

Hart had other ideas.

The junior right fielder dove and came up with the ball for the first out. The runner scored, but Hart prevented an extra-base hit with the effort. Something that proved essential after a single later in the inning likely would have pushed the Sycamore lead beyond 1-0.

Hart nearly made an equally spectacular play going the other direction on a ball in foul territory, but it fell just past her outstretched glove.

Sycamore's Addison Dierschow delivers a pitch Friday, May 2, 2025, during their game at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch)

Softball: Dierschow falls behind in the count in a pivotal situation, gets the out

The Sycamore starter had a lot of flashy moments in her eight-strikeout four-hit complete game, but a popout to second early was just as important.

Sycamore was up 6-3 in the bottom of the third. Dierschow got the first two hitters, but Izzy Aranda and Cassidy Cavazos laced back-to-back singles. That brought up Johnson, who hit a three-run triple in the first that put the Barbs ahead 3-1.

Dierschow fell behind 3-1 in the count. But she won the battle, getting Johnson to pop up. She only allowed one baserunner in the final two innings of the rain-shortened game.

Sycamore's Ben Anderson (3) gets a base hit during the game on Saturday May 3, 2025, while taking on DeKalb High School held at Sycamore Park District Sports Complex. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Baseball: Key Sycamore rally starts with three balls not leaving the infield

Like football, baseball is frequently referred to as a game of inches, and Sycamore proved why in the bottom of the fifth.

Up 2-0 on the Barbs, Ben Anderson started the inning with a grounder to shortstop Jackson Kees. The all-conference shortstop took an extra pump of the ball before firing a rocket to first, but Anderson beat it out.

Adam Eder was up next and dropped down the perfect bunt. Kriese waited a second to see if it would go foul. It didn’t, and by the time Kriese realized that, his throw was late to get Eder.

Luke Stubbfield came on to relieve Kriese and Carter Yoakum tested him right away with another bunt. Since 5-11 first baseman Paul Kakoliris was in covering the bunt, Stubbfield’s slightly high throw pulled 5-5 second baseman Nik Nelson off the bag at first, allowing Yoakum to reach to load the bases.

All three would come around to score in the four-run inning as the Spartans led 6-0 after five. Those manufactured runs proved huge as the Barbs started rallying after a Nelson homer in the sixth.

Sycamore's Jack Block (24) gets a base hit on Saturday May 3, 2025, during the game while taking on DeKalb High School held at Sycamore Park District Sports Complex. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Baseball: Answering runs by pinch hitter Tom Bredlau

Nelson’s homer made it 6-1 going into the bottom of the sixth. Sycamore coach Jason Cavanaugh said one of the things the Spartans track in the dugout is answering runs. And Bredlau added another tick mark to the column.

Bredlau entered as a pinch hitter for Yoakum with two outs and Jack Block on third. He laced a single up the middle to score Block and push the lead to 7-1.

DeKalb scored three runs in the seventh and brought the tying run to the plate with one out, so the extra run proved to be a huge cushion for the Spartans.