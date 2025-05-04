Learn about migration at upcoming DeKalb event

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a program about language and communication as part of its Cross-Cutting Conversations on Migration series.

The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. May 6 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees will discuss how the words used about migration may shape perceptions of newcomers. Cultural differences in communication styles can have similar effects, while a lack of fluency in English can serve as a barrier to inclusion and career advancement.

Attendees are asked to write down words from media about migration before the program.

Registration is required.

For information or to register, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.