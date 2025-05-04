City of DeKalb extends SRO contract with District 428 schools

DeKALB – School resource officers from the DeKalb Police Department are here to stay for at least the next five years in DeKalb schools.

The DeKalb City Council this week voted to extend an agreement with DeKalb School District 428 through 2030 for the officers, which are stationed at various buildings throughout the school day.

Police Chief David Byrd touted the collaboration between the city and the school district.

“What we have in place is working,” Byrd said. “The collaboration between the DeKalb Police Department and District 428 has never been stronger.”

Since 2022, the DeKalb Police Department has provided two officers at DeKalb High School, one officer each at Huntley and Clinton Rosette middle schools, and one officer who rotates among the district’s six elementary schools that fall within city limits.

Under the extended agreement, the district reimbursed the city up to 75% of the total costs for each SRO. Costs include base salary, benefits and overtime pay directly arising from their work in the district.

Byrd said he feels encouraged by the numbers.

According to council documents, the city reported an almost 10% difference in the number of police reports across all the district’s schools between 2023 and 2024.

Mayor Cohen Barnes questioned whether adding another SRO would make sense for DeKalb schools.

“With Mitchell Elementary coming online as an additional elementary school at this point, has there been discussions about maybe a need to have someone that’s not doing all the elementary schools?” Barnes said. “Have another SRO potentially?”

Kyle Gerdes, the student services director in District 428, said the district is exploring alternatives.

“The district has considered other supports that we can provide for Mitchell,” Gerdes said. “We’re going to look at adding another restorative dean to Mitchell because we’ve seen our restorative deans be really effective in reducing what would be out-of-school suspensions and expulsions, things like that. So, I can’t really speak directly to an SRO, but we have looked at other ways to support our code of conduct implementation.”

Second Ward Alderwoman Barb Larson expressed appreciation to the SROs for all they do.

“You know the kids’ names,” Larson said. “They come running up to you. They care about you as much as you care about them, and you see it every time we see any of you around the kids.”

Fifth Ward Alderman Andre Powell shared that sentiment. Powell left his role on the school board to take up a City Council appointment about a year ago.

“Coming off the school board, I used to see all you guys inside the buildings,” Powell said. “The kids love these guys. It doesn’t look like policing. It looks like protection and building relations. I can appreciate that having kids in the district.”