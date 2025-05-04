Back Alley Market returns for Mother’s Day weekend in DeKalb

Back Alley Market (shown here in 2024) is returning to downtown DeKalb for Mother’s Day weekend May 10, 2025, offering a chance for shoppers to browse all kinds of local wares and crafts. (Photo provided by Leslie Conklin)

DeKALB – Back Alley Market is returning to downtown DeKalb for Mother’s Day weekend, offering a chance for shoppers to browse all kinds of local wares and crafts.

This year’s springtime affair will offer more than 125 vendors in alleys and streets featuring vintage items, art, baked goods, trinkets, food, speciality items, coffee, honey and more. The market also will feature food trucks and live music.

The market runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 10 and is free to attend. Vendors will stage in Palmer Court off Second Street and the surrounding blocks.

For more information, visit facebook.com.