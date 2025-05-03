Sycamore wins home invitational: Friday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys track

Gib Seegers Track and Field Classic: At Sycamore, the Spartans won with 135 points with DeKalb in second place with 100.

For Sycamore, Corey Goff won the 1,600-meter run in 4:34.17. Vasilios Arhos, Dyland Hodges, Crewe Bartelt and Aidan Wyzard won the 4x100 in 42.42 with Arhos, John Lochbaum, Preston Picolotti and Colton Sharpness winning the 4x200 in 1:32.62.

Dylan Weides set a PR in the discus with a toss of 47.06 meters. Wyzard won the long jump (6.97) and Hodges won the triple jump (12.57).

For DeKalb, Braylen Anderson won the 100 in 11-flat. Jacob Barraza set a PR in the 800 in 1:56.78 to win. Barazza, Nathan Tumminaro, Jayden Rogers and Anderson won the 4x400 in 3:25.46.

MCHS Friday Night Relays: At Morris, Kaneland took third with 43 points behind Princeton (48) and Morris (57).

Richard Purtzler, Nathan Hansen, Noah Cornell and Jackson Boryc won the 4x100 relay in 45.92 seconds for the Knights.

Girls track

Steve Erwin Invitational: At Woodstock, Sycamore scored 93 points to take third behind Harlem (115.5) and Boylan Catholic (106).

Alyssa Stacy won the 100-meter days for the Spartans in 12.9 seconds. Kennah Butler had a toss of 11.22 meters to win the shot, and Sydney Fabrizius cleared 2.81 to win the pole vault.

Krista Cobb took second in the discus with a throw of 37.39 meters. On Tuesday, she set the school record with a toss of 38.91.

Softball

Huntley 5, Kaneland 0: At Maple Park, Angelina Campise and Ellie Peck had the Knights’ two hits in the loss.