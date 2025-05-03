‘In My Shoes’ art showcase set for May 14 in Sycamore

“In My Shoes: Art for Hope and Healing from Mental Illness” art showcase will be held May 14 at Blumen Gardens in Sycamore. (Photo provided by Katie Sherman )

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Mental Health Board and the Living Room at Ben Gordon Center will host the second annual “In My Shoes: Art for Hope and Healing from Mental Illness” art showcase in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month.

The free event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. May 14 at Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St., Sycamore.

Participants can share their mental illness journey. The event will feature artwork, poetry, songs and spoken word. Resources for people seeking support also will be provided.

Art submissions are being accepted through May 1. To submit a piece, email BGCEvents@nm.org.