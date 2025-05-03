Four Sycamore pitchers combine for pair of shutouts: Saturday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Softball

Sycamore 10-16, Rock Falls 0-0: At Rock Falls, four Sycamore pitchers combined to give up five hits over 10 innings in the win.

Bella Jacobs struck out 10 in four innings in the 10-0 Game 1 win, with Cami Knox pitching two innings of one-hit relief, striking out four.

The Spartans banged out 14 hits in the game but did not homer, snapping a streak of 17 games with at least one home run.

Addie McLaughlin had three hits and scored twice. Adi Armstrong and Ema Durst had two hits each while Faith Heil, Durst and Brighton Snodgrass scored twice each.

Addison Dierschow pitched three innings of one-hit ball in the 16-0 win in game two, with Snodgrass pitching a scoreless, hitless inning.

Kairi Lantz homered, had two hits, three RBIs and scored twice. Armstrong drove in five runs, had two hits and scored twice. Heil and Durst had two hits and two runs each, with Heil driving in a pair as well.

Marengo tournament: At Marengo, Kaneland split a pair of games, falling to St. Charles East 8-2 but beating Cary-Grove 15-0.

Against the Saints, Lillyana Crawford, Brynn Woods, Natalie Naab and Ansley Ruh each had two hits.

Against the Trojans, Addison Coulter homered, Crawford drove in five runs, Ellie Peck three and Ruh two in the win. Angelina Campise had three hits and Riley Cooper had two. Nine other Knights had hits as well.

Baseball

Kaneland 15-6, Lisle 0-0: At Lisle, the Knights rolled to a doubleheader sweep.

In Game 1, 10 Kaneland players had a hit, including two-hit games for Preston Popovich and Aidan Whildin. Whildin also scored twice and drove in a pair. Nate Campbell had three RBIs.

Kanon Baxley and Jack Frey combined on the shutout in Game 1, while Kayden Johnson, Trevor Lupella and Caleb Newton combined on a one-hitter in Game 2.

Whildin added two more hits and Johnson drove in two runs.

Girls soccer

Sycamore 7, Crystal Lake South 1: At Crystal Lake, Kylie Runkle scored twice as the Spartans improved to 12-3-1 on the year.

Cortni Kruizenga, Charlotte Yates, Lizzie Goff, Marin Gautcher and Izzie Segreti scored for Sycamore. Segreti had three assists. Goff, Anya Berry, Kruizenga and Lana Walker also had assists.