More than $1.6M raised for DeKalb County nonprofits during annual giving day

A sign for Give DeKalb County, the 24-hour fundraiser that supports nonprofits across the county, sits outside the DeKalb County Community Foundation building, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, on Friday, April 25, 2025. The fundraiser is May 1, 2025. (Kelsey Rettke)

SYCAMORE – More than $1.6 million was raised by thousands of donors for dozens of DeKalb County nonprofits this week.

And organizers still are counting. Give DeKalb County, the annual 24-hour fundraising effort hosted annually by the DeKalb County Community Foundation, ended at midnight Thursday.

Mail-in donations still are being counted, according to the event website. As of Friday, almost $1.7 million was raised by 2,771 donors who made 8,478 donations.

Organizers said 164 participating nonprofits hoped to gain support of donors from all over to aid services they provide directly to local residents.

The Kishwaukee Family YMCA so far has raised the most money, with $116,161 from 102 donors. That’s followed by Hope Haven of DeKalb County, a DeKalb-based homeless shelter that raised $100,578 from 268 donors; Oaken Acres Wildlife Center with $81,789 from 337 donors; Rooted for Good with $71,960 from 318 donors; and Safe Passage Inc., which provides shelter and services to those suffering from domestic violence and abuse, with $70,762 from 350 donors, according to fundraising totals that have not yet been finalized.