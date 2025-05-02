G-K stays perfect in BNC, sets school record for wins: Thursday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls soccer

Genoa-Kingston 2, Byron 1: At Genoa, the Cogs took over first place in the Big Northern Conference in handing the Tigers (12-2-2, 6-1) their first conference loss.

Sam Wendt had the regulation goal for the Cogs (16-2, 7-0) while Madelynn Swanson and Ally Poegel scored in the PKs.

It was the 14th straight win for the Cogs, who also broke a school record for wins in a season with the victory.

IMSA 2, Hinckley-Big Rock 1: At Aurora, the Royals lost the Little 10 contest.

Softball

Barrington 5, Sycamore 5: At Barrington, the game ended in a tie after 5½ innings.

Kairia Lantz homered and drove in three runs for the Spartans. Ema Durst and Addie McLaughlin had three hits each. Adi Armstrong and Faith Heil had two each.

Baseball

Naperville Central 7, DeKalb 3: At DeKalb, the Barbs lost the DVC series after winning the first game.

Nik Nelson had two hits and two RBIs for the Barbs.