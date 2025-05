DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Teens and adults can learn how to convert VHS tapes to DVDs at a DeKalb Public Library workshop.

The workshop will be at 1:30 p.m. May 3 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, 309 Oak St.

No registration is required.

For information, email patrickc@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2115.