DeKalb city declares apartment inhabitable months after Dec. 22 fire

Shaw Local file photo – An excavator drives past what remains of the apartments at 1024 W. Hillcrest Drive in DeKalb after some of the building was torn down earlier in the day. The structure was ravaged by fire on Dec. 22, 2024, and condemned. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – The City of DeKalb announced Thursday the apartment at 930 Greenbriar Road is inhabitable again more than four months after a Dec. 22 fire.

The condemnation of the building was lifted Wednesday, according to the city. Work remains ongoing on another of the three-building rental space, part of the Terraces of DeKalb complex damaged in the fire. The building where the fire began at 1024 W. Hillcrest Dr., formerly known as Hunter Tri-Frat, was condemned and demolished in January.

“The City thanks the residents of the Terraces for their patience as these buildings are renovated to safe conditions,” officials wrote on the city’s social media page.

Since the fire which displaced about 60 residents across the three buildings, efforts have been underway by the city to work with the owner and contractors on safety repairs.

A condemned sign reads "Danger – keep out" attached to the front door of 1024 W. Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. The apartment building sustained heavy damage from multi-level fire on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, displacing an estimated 60 residents days before Christmas. (Kelsey Rettke)

City officials said residents should contact the Terraces property manager to make arrangements to return to the building. It’s not known how many units were occupied at the time of the fire.

The building at 934 Greenbriar Road remains uninhabitable with work continuing to bring it up to code, according to the city. Residents who lived in that building also were relocated.

The city’s building inspector did not respond to request for comment by press time.

This is a developing story that will be updated.