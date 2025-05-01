Cal Harbecke’s gem leads Sycamore past Kaneland: Wednesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Baseball

Sycamore 2, Kaneland 1: At Maple Park, pinch hitter Jackson Macdonald singled, then an error allowed Sawyer Valdez to move up an extra base and score in the win for the Spartans (12-7, 5-3 Interstate 8).

Earlier in Macdonald’s at-bat, a wild pickoff attempt allowed Henry Hamingson to score.

The Knights (14-5, 5-2) outhit Sycamore 8-2. Brady Alstott and Carter Grabowski each had a pair of hits for Kaneland.

Evan Ross struck out eight and didn’t allow a walk or an earned run in six innings for Kaneland.

Cal Harbecke allowed seven hits in six innings, striking out seven and walking none. The run he allowed was unearned. Evan Munch picked up the save.

Neither team drew a walk in the game.

Gardner-South Wilmington 9, Hinckley-Big Rock 8: At G-SW, the Royals rallied for five runs in the top of the seventh but fell to a walk-off hit in the bottom of the frame.

Martin Ledbetter had three hits, scored three times, drove in a run and stole two bases. Travis Herrmann drove in a pair of runs in the loss.

Softball

Naperville Central 9, DeKalb 3: At Naperville, Hazel Montavon, Maddy Hallaron and Cassidy Cavazos each had two hits in the loss.

Sycamore 11, Rochelle 1: At Sycamore, Kairi Lantz and Kait Williams homered for the Spartans (17-2, 5-1).

Addison Armstrong had four hits, two RBIs and scored twice. Faith Heil, Bella Johnson and Williams each had two RBIs and Ema Durst had a pair of hits.

Kaneland 4, Ottawa 3: At Maple Park, Ellie Peck hit a two-run home run and picked up the win in the circle.

Peck allowed three earned runs, four walks and struck out eight for the Knights (12-7, 2-4).