Perkins honored as outgoing DeKalb alderman

Outgoing DeKalb Ward 4 Alderman Greg Perkins is recognized by the council April 28, 2025, with a plaque for six years of service. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – DeKalb city leaders recognized an outgoing alderman during a City Council meeting this week.

DeKalb Ward 4 Alderman Greg Perkins, who chose not to seek reelection, was commended for his service to the city and received a plaque.

“It’s been a really, really fun time to be a part of this. I will treasure this forever.” — Greg Perkins

DeKalb Ward 2 Alderwoman Barb Larson said the City Council was made better for having Perkins on board.

“It’s always wonderful when the council gets along, but it’s even better, more working when there’s maybe seven different opinions and questions that come up,“ Larson said to Perkins. ”You were so insightful and sharing of all those questions."

City Manager Bill Nicklas heaped praised on the financial acumen he said Perkins brought to the council.

“He has been very serious about this position drawing upon decades of his finance background,” Nicklas said. “From the beginning, we started talking about things in great detail. He challenged me.”

Perkins expressed his appreciation for all the kind sentiments.

“Our success has been infectious,” Perkins said. “It’s been a really, really fun time to be a part of this. I will treasure this forever.”

Perkins served about six years spanning from 2019 through 2025. He initially was appointed in late 2019 to the council to serve the remainder of a term vacated when his predecessor Patrick Fagan moved out of the ward.

Justin Carlson was elected to succeed Perkins. He will be sworn in and seated at the City Council’s next regular meeting in May. Carlson ran unopposed.