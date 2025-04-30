Makayla Conlee’s walkoff double secures 24-13 Hiawatha win: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Softball

Hiawatha 24, Christian Liberty 13: At Kirkland, Makayla Conlee hit a two-run, walkoff double to secure the six-inning for the Hawks.

Hiawatha drew 22 walks in the victory. Conlee had two hits, four runs and three RBIs. Teagan Wruck had two hits, four runs and four RBIs. Nelly Delvalle had a pair of hits and scored four times, while Madison Krumweide had two hits, three RBIs and two runs. Ashtyn Fredrickson drew five walks and scored four times, driving in two.

Each team scored in every inning. Christian Liberty outhit Hiawatha 15-10.

Earlville 13, Indian Creek 2: At Earlville, Allie Peterson and Jaiden Dyer each had a hit and an RBI in the loss.

North Boone 9, Genoa-Kingston 5: At Poplar Grove, Lizzy Davis tied the Cogs’ single-season record with her 10th home run of the year in the loss.

Davis had three hits, scored twice and drove in three. Olivia Vasak added a pair of hits and two RBIs.

Girls soccer

Genoa-Kingston 7, Rockford Lutheran 0: At Genoa, the Cogs picked up their 13th straight win behind a hat trick from Sam Wendt.

Ally Poegel scored twice while Ayva Hernandez and Jaida Modesto scored for the Cogs.

Baseball

Naperville Central 12, DeKalb 3: At Naperville, Jackson Kees had a pair of hits for the Barbs in the loss, evening the DuPage Valley series at one game apiece.

Rockford Christian 10, Genoa-Kingston 7: At Rockford, the Cogs outhit the Royal Lions 11-6 in the loss.

Jack Peterson and Nate Kleba each had three hits and Kleba scored three times. JT Cravatta drove in two runs.

Earlville 10, Indian Creek 5: At Earlville, Giovanni Data had a pair of hits in the loss.

Owen Parrilli had two RBIs for the Timberwolves.

Girls track and field

Sycamore tri: At Sycamore, the Spartans won with 71 points, beating La Salle-Peru by one.

Alyssa Stacy won the 100 in a personal-best 12.68 seconds while Layla Jancisch won the 400 in 1:05.07. Bronwyn Butler set a PR in the 1,600, winning in 6:09.36.

Stacy, Genevieve Law, Reese Becker and Isabella Massey won the 4x200 in 1:49.73. Colleen Kleiser, Butler, Kaitlyn Page and Layna Berry won the 4x800 (11:49.24)

Kennah Butler won the shot put (11.27 meters, PR) and Krista Cobb won the discus (38.91, PR). Sydney Fabrizius won the pole vault (2.92).

Neuqua Valley tri: At Naperville, DeKalb was second with 45.5 points.

Angela Gary set a PR of 10.52 meters to win the shot put and cleared 31.28 to win the discus. Sydney Myles leaped 1.62 to win the high jump.

Ottawa triangular: At Ottawa, Kaneland was second with 54 points.

Kyla Schulz set a PR to win the discus with a toss of 30.94 meters. Amani Meeks cleared 4.53 to win the long jump.

Boys track and field

Sycamore tri: At Sycamore, the Spartans won with 108 points.

Aidan Wyzard ran a season-best 10.95 to win the 100 and John Lachbaum won the 200 in 23.36, a personal best. Corey Goff’s 53.96 claimed the win in the 400 and Kaiden Von Schnase (4:46.09), Lucas Miller (4:50.38) and Jack Daskal (4:52.05) went 1-2-3 in the 1,600, all with PRs.

Devain Karda swept the hurdles, going 16.45 in the 110 and 43.2 in the 300. Vasilios Arhos, Lochbaum, Preston Picolotti and Crewe Bartelt won the 4x100 in 44.58. Dylan Hodges, Bartelt, Colton Sharpness and Wyzard won the 4x200 (44.58).

Rodrigo Gonzalez, Jose Ponce, Jose Gutierrez and Phoneix Calabrese won the 4x800 (9:39.23).

Will Rosenow won the shot put (16.39), Braedon Shaner won the pole vault (4.27) and Hodges won the triple jump (12.51), edging out Bartelt’s second-place, PR-setting leap of 12.35.

Naperville Central quad: At Naperville, DeKalb was fourth with 16 points.

Braylen Anderson won the 400 in 48.65 and led the 4x400 team to a win in 3:42.78 along with Jayden Rogers, Jayden Maldonado and Ricai Nellums.

It was Anderson’s first time running the 400 this year and the second-fastest time in DeKalb history.

Ottawa triangular: At Ottawa, Kaneland was third with 29 points.

Ryan Moreno won the pole vault for the Knights, clearing 3.92 meters.

Boys lacrosse

Kaneland 13, Jacobs 12: At Maple Park, the Knights picked up the win in overtime.

Boys tennis

Neuqua Valley 7, DeKalb 0: At DeKalb, the Barbs were swept in DVC play.