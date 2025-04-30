Get a sneak peak at new exhibits coming to Ellwood House Museum

Cleaning preparation for the Ellwood House Museum Eclectic Exhibit's display objects (Photo provided by the Ellwood House Museum )

DeKALB – The May Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore series at the Ellwood House Museum will feature a sneak peek at the museum’s recently installed and upcoming exhibits.

The free program will begin at noon Thursday at the museum, 420 Linden Place in DeKalb.

Ellwood House Museum exhibitions coordinator Anna-Marie Zurlinden will discuss the development and background of the exhibits. Attendees will hear about considerations for displaying objects and when and where to view the exhibits.

The 2025 Ellwood House Exhibit Preview program is part of Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore, a free lecture series offered as a collaboration between the Ellwood House Museum and the DeKalb County History Center.

Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore is funded in part by the Mary E. Stevens Concert and Lecture Fund.

For information, visit ellwoodhouse.org/lectures.