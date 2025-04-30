DeKalb Women’s Club final meeting is Friday

DeKALB – The DeKalb Women’s Club’s final meeting of the year will feature a “Dutch treat” luncheon.

The meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. May 2 at Faranda’s, 302 Grove St., DeKalb.

The meeting includes club business and the installation of next year’s officers. The club will resume meeting Oct. 3. The DeKalb Women’s Club also will participate in Give DeKalb County on May 1.

The DeKalb Women’s Club has provided scholarships and supported international projects and the community since 1896.

For information, email dekalbwomensclub1896@gmail.com.