Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra to perform season finale concert May 3 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra will perform a “Vive la France!” concert to conclude its 48th concert season.

The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. May 3 at the Boutell Concert Hall in the Northern Illinois University Music Building, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb.

The concert, conducted by music director Linc Smelser, will feature music celebrating France’s musical legacy. The music includes “Spanish Rhapsody” by Maurice Ravel; Hector Berlioz’s “Fantastic Symphony;” and “Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun” arranged by Claude Debussy.

The orchestra also will participate in Give DeKalb County May 1. Patrons can donate to support the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Donations can be made online or mailed through May 1.

Tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 for seniors ages 62 and older, and $8 for children ages 12 and younger and students with a valid school ID. Tickets are available at the concert or online at kishorchestra.org.

For information, visit kishorchestra.org.