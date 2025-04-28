Kishwaukee College to offer four summer fast-track training programs

MALTA – Kishwaukee College will offer four fast-track training programs during the summer semester online, in person or in a hybrid format.

The programs range from 11 to 15 weeks and allow students to start careers or build skills with additional training. Participants need computer access and the internet for online programs. Some programs include an externship or a clinical component.

The summer fast-track training programs include:

Dental Assistant: May 5 through Aug. 1, online lecture and in-person practice. Dental assistants are health care professionals who work with dentists and dental hygienists to provide corrective and preventive dental care and dental office administrative support. In-person practice will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at a local dental office.

Pharmacy Technician: May 5 through Aug. 15, online. Pharmacy technicians assist pharmacists with dispensing prescription medications while performing various duties in a pharmacy setting. Funding is available through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

Phlebotomy Technician: June 2 through Aug. 15, in person. Phlebotomists are health care professionals trained to handle, collect, process and transport blood and other specimens for laboratory analysis with micro-collection and venipuncture techniques. In-person instruction and practice will be from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at Kishwaukee College. A clinical experience will be from July 28 through Aug. 15 at a local hospital.

Sterile Processing Technician: May 5 through Aug. 8, online. Sterile processing technicians provide support to health care facilities for patient services. Technicians de-contaminate, process, assemble, sterilize, clean, store and distribute medical devices and supplies needed in patient care, especially surgery.

For information, visit kish.edu/fasttrack.