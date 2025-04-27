Youth Empowerment Teen Summit begins June 13 in DeKalb

DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes applauds Monday, July 10, 2023, during the DeKalb City Council meeting in this Shaw Local file photo. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

DeKALB – Building Leaders Advocating for Change will host a Youth Empowerment Teen Summit to offer DeKalb teenagers empowerment, mentorship and leadership development.

The summit will be from June 13 to 15 at the Northern Illinois University Holmes Student Center, 340 Carroll Ave., DeKalb.

Participants can receive the tools, support and confidence to lead. City of DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes also will lead a leadership workshop June 14. Barnes will discuss civic engagement, leadership and the power of using your voice to make a difference.

Sponsorships to support the summit are available. To sponsor or donate to the summit, visit zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/teen-summit.

For information, email ablacincunited@gmail.com.