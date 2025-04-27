Water main work underway in DeKalb

Navigation sign to locations inside the City of DeKalb at the intersection of Peace Road and Route 38 in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Water main replacement work is underway in DeKalb at First Street and Hillcrest Drive, and could be complete by mid-May, city officials said.

Work began Thursday. The project will affect the area along North First Street from Tilton Park Drive south to the Kishwaukee River bridge.

Much of the new water main installation will occur between 870 N. First St. and 1201 N. First St., according to the city.

Motorists should know that the intersection and roads will remain open to traffic, although caution is urged since lanes will be reconfigured during construction.

“The on-site contractor or DeKalb Water Department staff will make every effort throughout the project to keep residents informed, especially as it may relate to driveway or parking lot access to businesses,” according to a city of DeKalb news release.

Work will restore all asphalt to normal conditions after the water main has been installed.

The project is expected to be “substantially complete” by May 16, according to the city.

Anyone with questions is invited to contact DeKalb Utility Superintendent Justin Netzer at justin.netzer@cityofdekalb.com or call the water department at 815-748-2050.