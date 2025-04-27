Kishwaukee Concert Band to perform season finale concert May 4 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Kishwaukee Concert Band will perform its a season finale concert on May 4 to conclude its 23rd concert season.

The free concert will be at 3 p.m. May 4 at the Boutell Concert Hall in the Northern Illinois University Music Building, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb.

The concert, directed by Dave Lehman and John Feken, will feature music including “Afterlife” by Rossano Galante, a piece that begins peacefully and grows and intensifies into a life, afterlife and self-awareness reflection. “New York: 1927,″ arranged by Warren Barker, is a descriptive composition of 1920s New York City. John Philip Sousa’s “Nobles of the Mystic Shrine March” is an Almas Temple of the Shriners dedication.

“Georgia on My Mind” by Hoagy Carmichael will feature alto saxophonist Beth Wilkins. “Glenn Miller in Concert,” arranged by Paul Murtha, is a selection that defines the swing era’s sound. John Williams’ “Theme from Schindler’s List” will be performed by violinist Courtney Hanna-McNamara.

“Overture for Winds” by Charles Carter provides the audience a series of changes between fast and slow music. “Il Re Pastore,” arranged by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, is a dramatic cantata depicting love against conscience’s demands. Clifton Williams’ “Arioso” uses a single dynamic arc before returning to a quiet exit. “Broadway One-Step,” by Karl King, is a vintage ragtime and dixieland-style march.

The concert is sponsored by the Kyler family of Malta and their friends to honor the memory of Bobby Kyler.

The Kishwaukee Concert Band is a nonprofit organization composed of adult volunteers who have played an instrument in the past.

For information, visit kishconcertband.org or the band’s Facebook page.