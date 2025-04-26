University of Illinois Extension to celebrate gardener and naturalist volunteers

OREGON – The University of Illinois Extension Boone, DeKalb, and Ogle counties is celebrating its Master Gardener and Master Naturalist volunteers during National Volunteer Week, which runs through April 26.

The volunteers served over 5,800 hours assisting various extension events and program over the last year. The events include answering horticulture help desk questions, leading speaker’s bureau programs and working in community gardens.

The Master Gardener and Master Naturalist volunteers feature trained members. The volunteers are committed to making a difference in peoples lives, giving back to the community, sharing their knowledge, and helping and teaching community members.

For information, call 815-544-3710, 815-758-8194, or 815-732-2191.