Faith Heil, Brighton Snodgrass each homer twice in Sycamore sweep: Saturday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Softball

Sycamore 7-12, McHenry 0-5: At McHenry, the Spartans launched six total home runs in the two games, including one in each game for Faith Heil and Brighton Snodgrass.

Addie McLaughin also homered in the 7-0 win in the opener. Heil had three hits and scored twice while Snodgrass drove home a pair of runs.

Addison Dierschow struck out four in the five-hit shutout, not allowing a walk.

In the 12-5 win in the late game, Ellison Hallahan homered along with Heil and Snodgrass. McLaughlin had three hits while Heil, Snodgrass and Kairi Lantz each two hits and two runs. Snodgrass and Lantz each drove in two runs for the Spartans, who scored 11 runs in the first two innings.

Byron Jamboree: At Byron, Genoa-Kingston lost to Byron 14-7 and Dakota 14-3.

In the loss to Byron, the Tigers put up 11 in the third to secure the win. The Cogs had five hits in the game, and Brooklynn Ordlock drove in three runs without a hit. Olivia Vassal, Lily Provost and Lizzy Davis each scored twice while Arielle Rich had a pair of RBIs.

In the loss to Dakota, Davis had two hits and scored.

Prep baseball

West Aurora 8, DeKalb 4: At Aurora, the Barbs had 11 hits in the loss.

Nik Nelson, Brodie Farrell and Evan Johnson each had two hits in the loss.

Genoa-Kingston 8, Belvidere 3: At Belvidere, Nate Kleba had three hits and three RBIs in the win.

Nolan Kline added a pair of hits and two RBIs. Kelba allowed one unearned run in his six innings. He walked two, struck out eight and surrendered two hits.

North Boone 12, Hinckley-Big Rock 6: At Poplar Grove, the Vikings scored 10 runs in the first and the Royals couldn’t come back.

Martin Ledbetter was 4 for 4 with two doubles and a home run on the loss. He drove in three.

Girls soccer

Hononegah 5, Sycamore 0: At Sycamore, the Spartans fell to 10-2-1 with the nonconference loss.

Elgin 3, DeKalb 1: At DeKalb, the Barbs dropped the nonconference match.

Girls track and field

Homewood-Flossmoor Invitational: At Flossmoor, the Barbs finished with 62 points to take sixth in the 10-team meet.

Sydney Myles took second in the high jump, clearing 1.52 meters.

Harlem Girls Invitational: At Machesney Park, Sycamore finished with 48 points to finish fourth in the five-team field.

Kenna Butler won the shot put for the Spartans, setting a personal best with a throw of 10.89 meters. Krista Cobb won the discus for Sycamore (33.46).

In the pole vault, Sydney Fabrizius (2.97, PR) and Abigail Lisafeld (2.74) went 1-2 for the Spartans in the long jump.

IC Invite: At Waterman, Hinckley-Big Rock was second with 100.5 points while Indian Creek was fourth in the six-team field with 70 points.

For the Royals, Zeta Fay was second in the 3,200 (14.20.72). Raven Wagner, Allison Harper, Kaila Underhill and Payton Murphy were second in the 4x100 relay (57.61). Wagner was second in the shot put (9.36) and discus (24.89)

For the Timberwolves, Ally Keilman won the 300 hurdles with a PR of 51.29 seconds. Keilman, Emily White, Amor Brown and Addison Marquardt won the 4x200. Isabella Martinez, Faith Thompson, Ella Michael and Isabella Canzoneri won the 4x800. Maci Davis won the discus (28.27) and Marquardt was second in the high jump (1.52).

Boys track and field

IC Invite: At Waterman, Indian Creek was third in the seven-team field with 97 points, just ahead of fourth-place Hinckley-Big Rock’s 92.

For IC, Amir Brown was second in the 300 hurdles (44.16, PR). Liam Forde, Jason Brewer, Ryland Noble and Parker Murry were second in the 4x100 (47.18). Ford, Brewer, Noble and Brown were second in the 4x200 (1:38.84). Wyatt Gletts (13.34) and Isaac Willis (12.66) went 1-2 in the shot put. Willis (46.15) and Gletty (3.65, PR) went 1-2 in the discus. Murry won the high jump (1.88) and the triple jump (12.34).

For Hinckley-Big Rock, Alex Casanas was second in the 400 with a personal-best 52.16. Caden Hageman was second in the 3,200 (10:30.79). Andrew Harper, Judd Bark, Yeshua Morales and Maddux Rodgers were second in the 4x800 (8:58.89). Gavin Pickert was second in the high jump (1.78) and second in the long jump (6.06, PR).