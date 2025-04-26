DeKalb County businesses named manufacturers association contest finalists

Shaw Local file photo – DeKalb County businesses Whiskey Acres Distilling Co. and Chef Heatley’s Hot Pepper Farm recently were named finalists in the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association’s “Coolest Things Made in Illinois” contest. (Danielle Guerra)

DeKALB – DeKalb County businesses Whiskey Acres Distilling Co. and Chef Heatley’s Hot Pepper Farm recently were named finalists in the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association’s “Coolest Things Made in Illinois” contest.

The annual competition celebrates innovation, craftsmanship, and entrepreneurship across the state. The contest featured over 250 entries. Whiskey Acres Distilling Co. co-founder Nick Nagele, Chef Heatley chef David Heatley, DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Cortney Strohacker, Chef Heatley sales manager Melissa Gawecki, and economic development corporation executive director Melissa Amedeo attended the winner announcement April 9 at the governor’s mansion, 410 E. Jackson St., Springfield.

“This recognition shines a spotlight on the incredible talent and passion that exists right here in DeKalb County,” Amedeo said in a news release. “Whiskey Acres and Chef Heatley’s are not only local favorites—they’re helping define what makes Illinois manufacturing so special.”

The businesses were ranked among the Top 8 Best Things Made in Illinois for 2025, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation.

“We are thrilled to see Whiskey Acres and Chef Heatley’s recognized among the best in Illinois,” Strohacker said. “Their innovative products highlight our community’s talent and showcase DeKalb County as a vibrant destination for culinary and craftsmanship excellence. This honor reflects our commitment to celebrating our region’s unique offerings. DeKalb County is home to the coolest things!”

Nagele said it was humbling for his business to be recognized.

“We’ve always believed in the power of growing local, crafting with purpose, and sharing something authentic—and this honor reinforces that mission,” Nagele said.

Heatley said the honor goes to the whole community.

“When we started bottling hot sauce in small batches, we never imagined this kind of recognition,” Heatley said. “It’s a win not just for our farm, but for everyone in DeKalb County who’s passionate about food, flavor, and fearless creativity.”

