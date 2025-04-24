Cortni Kruizenga hat trick powers Sycamore: Wednesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls soccer

Sycamore 9, Rochelle 0: At Sycamore, Cortni Kruizenga scored a minute a part on the way to a hat trick.

Izzie Segreti had a goal and three assists for the Spartans (10-1-1, 6-0 Interstate 8). Marin Gautcher and Lana Walker scored twice. Hailey Clawson added a goal in support of Brooke Cutlip and the Sycamore defense in the shutout.

Kaneland 9, Ottawa 0: At Maple Park, the Knights improved to 10-2-1 overall and 4-1 in the I-8.

Softball

Metea Valley 7, DeKalb 6: At Aurora, the Barbs rallied back from 6-2 down after four to tie things up but lost on a walk, error and pair of sacrifice bunts in the bottom of the seventh.

Kennedy Latimer singled home a pair of runs in the top of the seventh to tie things up. Hazel Montavon had three hits and scored three times. Latimer had three RBIs and Izzy Aranda drove in two.

Forreston 19, Hiawatha 4: At Forreston, the Hawks lost the four-inning game.

Brielle Molloy had a pair of RBIs in the loss.

Boys tennis

Guilford 3, DeKalb 2: At Rockford, Matthew Williams and Ryan Lottes picked up a 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles for the Barbs.

Esteban Cardoso and Kameron Falk were 6-0, 7-5 winners at No. 2. At No. 3, Charlie Vander Bleek and Jonathan Zuniga nearly gave the Barbs the team win but fell 6-3, 2-6, 10-7.

Baseball

Kaneland 11, Rochelle 1: At Maple Park, Kanon Baxley was 4 for 4 with two RBIs and four runs.

Nolan Cleason and Preston Popovich each had a pair of hits and two RBIs in the win.

Evan Ross allowed one hit and one earned run in the six-inning complete game. He struck out four and walked four.