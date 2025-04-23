Sycamore library group’s book sale set for April 25 and 26

Sycamore public library in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

SYCAMORE – The Friends of the Sycamore Library will host a used book sale to support the library’s facilities, services and resources.

The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 25 and 26 at the Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Items on sale include gently used romance, nonfiction, mystery and history books, cookbooks, DVDs, games and CDs. Prices range from 25 cents to $3. The sale also features a buy-one, get-one deal April 26.

The Friends of the Sycamore Library is a nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to supporting the library in various ways.

For information, email friendsofthesycamorelibrary@gmail.com.